Pay cuts by 3 Bangladesh banks in pandemic anger employees
City Bank, EXIM Bank and AB Bank have cut employee salaries, citing the coronavirus pandemic as the reason behind it.
Several other banks have already begun the process of cutting the salaries of employees, bankers said.
City Bank slashed the salaries and allowances of its officials and other employees by 16 percent. The move will be in effect from Jun 1 to Dec 31, 2021.
Export Import Bank of Bangladesh or EXIM Bank reduced the salaries of its employees by 15 percent following the same timeframe as City Bank.
AB Bank, on the other hand, implemented a pay cut of 5 percent for May and June. It was yet to decide whether salaries would be cut in the following months.
The news was met with immense discontent and anger in the banking sector, but officials remain tight-lipped over fears of being fired by employers.
CITY BANK
Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank, reduced the salaries of 50 employees on Thursday.
The bank authorities said the move was made to tackle the losses without firing any employee considering the present state of crisis.
Several officials, on the condition of anonymity, told bdnews24.com that through the hard work of the bankers in 2019, the bank drew an operating benefit of Tk 8.4 billion. The target this year was set at Tk 5.5 billion and it had already raked in Tk 2.35 billion in profit over five months -- from January to May.
“We are very disappointed and angry over this. Pay cuts may be considered when a company is in losses, but that’s not the case for our bank. Then why is this happening?” an official told bdnews24.com on the condition of anonymity.
“A decision against the welfare of the workers will never bode well for the bank. It will create dissatisfaction and customer service quality will fall,” the official said, urging the board of directors to reverse the decision.
EXIM BANK
Bangladesh Association of Bank or BAB sent letters to all banks asking them to cut employee salaries by 15 percent for a year and a half.
BAB Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder, in his current role for 18 years, is also the chairman of EXIM Bank. The decision was made effective from Jun 1, 2020 to Dec 31, 2021.
“The decision came at a board meeting. The staff accepted it,” Nazrul said.
Responding to how it could affect the livelihoods of these bankers, he said, “We have reduced the salaries of employees who are paid above Tk 40,000, not those who are paid less. It should not be a problem. The biggest thing is, everybody must compromise during a crisis.”
AB BANK
bdnews24.com’s phone calls to Tarique Afzal, the president and managing director of AB Bank, went unanswered.
An official of this bank said bank owners had already decided to cut pay by 5 percent for the months of May and June and that no decision over future pay cuts were made.
