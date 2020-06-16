Bangladesh Bank permits international debit cards
Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2020 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2020 10:09 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has granted the banks permission to issue international debit cards for the first time.
The banks will be able to issue the cards against customers’ annual travel quota.
The customers will not be able to spend more foreign currency than the quota, the central bank said in a notice on Tuesday.
The debit cards will work in the same way as international credit cards and the customers will be able to use them for shopping, travel and paying hotel bills, a Bangladesh Bank official told bdnews24.com.
A customer will not be allowed to spend more than $12,000 in a year by using an international debit card, the official said, asking not to be named.
The cards will be linked to the local currency accounts and cannot spend the funds beyond the annual limits of foreign currency endorsement, according to the notice.
The local currency accounts must have sufficient funds to support the expenses to be met from the cards, it added.
Most of the banks in Bangladesh do not have the capacity to issue international debit cards now, central bank officials said.
They said the Bangladesh Bank gave the permission largely on request from the foreign banks. It hopes the local banks will introduce necessary technology to issue the cards as well.
The rules allow a Bangladeshi national to spend a maximum of $12,000 on travel to any country annually.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Bangladesh agency opens probe into bank accounts of Naem Nizam, Peer Habibur Rahman
- Bangladesh army to tighten vigilance in virus red zones
- Bangladesh reports 53 new virus deaths and 3,862 cases, both daily records
- What lockdown curbs will be imposed on virus hotspots
- Bangladesh resumes international flights after 3 months amid pandemic
- All offices in red zones to remain shut as govt announces fresh curbs
- Bangladesh Bank orders shutdown of banks in 'red zones'
- Bangladesh gives bank loan defaulters until September to repay instalments
- Restrictions on offices in red, yellow zones as Bangladesh battles pandemic