Bangladesh Bank orders shutdown of banks in 'red zones'
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2020 12:04 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2020 12:04 AM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has announced that all branches of banks situated in the areas with a high prevalence of the coronavirus infections, flagged as 'red zones', will remain closed as part of the government's latest efforts to contain the epidemic.
However, banks may operate on a limited scale if the government allows it, in which case customer transactions will be conducted from 10am to 12pm. Additionally, the banks in these areas must wrap up all other financial activities by 1:30pm, according to the central bank
Nevertheless, banks in commercial areas of Dhaka and Chattogram will continue to conduct transactions from 10am to 2pm even if these fall within the 'red zones'. These institutions will remain open until 3 pm to complete other administrative work.
Police personnel have been deployed to enforce lockdown curbs at Dhaka’s East Rajabazar amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
The health directorate subsequently issued guidelines regarding the coronavirus hotspots which was followed by the central bank's decision to close down banks in these areas.
