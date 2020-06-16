Bangladesh Bank orders shutdown of banks in 'red zones'

However, banks may operate on a limited scale if the government allows it, in which case customer transactions will be conducted from 10am to 12pm. Additionally, the banks in these areas must wrap up all other financial activities by 1:30pm, according to the central bank

Nevertheless, banks in commercial areas of Dhaka and Chattogram will continue to conduct transactions from 10am to 2pm even if these fall within the 'red zones'. These institutions will remain open until 3 pm to complete other administrative work.

Police personnel have been deployed to enforce lockdown curbs at Dhaka’s East Rajabazar amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The Cabinet Division on Monday announced that a so-called general holiday will be enforced in red zones in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The health directorate subsequently issued guidelines regarding the coronavirus hotspots which was followed by the central bank's decision to close down banks in these areas.