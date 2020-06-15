Home > Business

UCB wins IFC’s 2019 Best Partner for Women in Trade in South Asia award

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jun 2020 04:04 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 04:04 AM BdST

The International Finance Corporation or IFC has awarded the United Commercial Bank or UCB as the “2019 Best Partner for Women in Trade in South Asia” in its 9th Annual Trade Awards.

“It is a remarkable recognition of UCB’s leadership in providing trade finance in emerging markets as partner of IFC,” the bank said in a statement on Sunday. 

“UCB is always determined to put best effort on offering the best financial products and solutions.” 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.