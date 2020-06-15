Bangladesh electronics brand Walton becomes Dolby’s licenced manufacturer

The partnership with Dolby, specialising in audio noise reduction and encoding or compression, will make the locally produced Walton televisions more acceptable in the global arena, Walton said in a statement.

A Walton Television delegation led by its CEO Mostafa Nahid Hossain met the Dolby Senior Director Vivian Vassallo at its headquarters in California’s San Francisco in January for the partnership.

Dolby has already included Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited in their ‘Licensed Dolby Manufacturer’ list on its website.

“Dolby considers a number of factors while licencing and partnering with an organisation. They are - a setup of well-equipped research and development centres, international-standard television production line, significant market share in the local market, global market demands etc,” Nahid said.

Walton has its own research and development wing for television production where a bunch of skilled and talented engineers are constantly working with the latest technology and features, according to Nahid.

Walton produces TV LGP, LDP, software and hardware at its factory in Gazipur.

It also exports TVs to various countries, including Germany.

Walton has received permission from Dolby to use the MS12 package and Dolby AC-4 decoder, Walton TV's central lab manager Rakibul Hasan said.

As a result, Walton will use all of Dolby's technologies including Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos.

It will take less time and data to produce high quality sound using Dolby's technology. The sound of the TV will be more lively and edgy and the customers will be able to get more animated sound quality.

It will give customers HD sound quality for videos and quality online streaming sites such as Netflix, Viewdoo and Amazon Fire TV. They will feel like 3D-sounds while using the latest audio technology of Dolby Atmos, the company said.

Walton TV has already added its own high-speed user-friendly Rezvi Operating System or ROS.

Besides these, it has launched the first smart TV with Bangla voice search option for local consumers.

There are currently 24 models of Walton TVs in the market ranging from 610mm to 1.397m including the 4K, full HD, HD resolution smart and non-smart LED TVs with prices ranging from Tk 10,800 to Tk 99,900.

Customers can get a guaranteed discount of 10 to 25 percent if they buy any model of Walton television after registration of products under the 'Eid Super Saver Deal' offer.

They also have the opportunity to buy Walton's new LEDs, Smart LEDs and Smart Voice Control TVs at attractive discounts in exchange for any old brand CRT, LCD or LED TVs under the TV exchange fair offer.

Walton is guaranteeing up to four years on LED and smart TV panels of 813mm or above size with six months replacement warranty. It is providing the customers with “swift and best” after-sales service hrough 74 service centres across the country.