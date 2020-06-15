Akij Ceramics launches tiles brand Aura at virtual event

Its first virtual brand-launching was held on Jun 11, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"Emitting elegance from the core, Aura provides the customers with the freedom to choose from numerous sizes and limitless designs."

Manufactured using the European technology, Aura is a complete range of wall and floor tiles, the statement said.

Akij Ceramics Managing Direcor Sk Bashir Uddin, and Director of Sales and Marketing Mohammod Khourshed Alam were present at the launch.