Home > Business

Akij Ceramics launches tiles brand Aura at virtual event

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Jun 2020 04:18 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 04:18 AM BdST

Akij Ceramics has launched Aura, a tiles brand, at an online event from Akij House in Dhaka.

Its first virtual brand-launching was held on Jun 11, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"Emitting elegance from the core, Aura provides the customers with the freedom to choose from numerous sizes and limitless designs."

Manufactured using the European technology, Aura is a complete range of wall and floor tiles, the statement said.

Akij Ceramics Managing Direcor Sk Bashir Uddin, and Director of Sales and Marketing Mohammod Khourshed Alam were present at the launch.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.