PRAN starts collecting mangoes amid coronavirus crisis

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the activities through a video conference call from his official residence in Dhaka on Saturday.

This year, the PRAN-RFL group is collecting mangoes from the farmers of Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Meherpur and Satkhira. The conglomerate started processing activities at PRAN Agro Ltd factory in Natore and Barind (Varendra) Industrial Park in Rajshahi.

The minister praised PRAN Group to see the massive activities of mango collection and processing using modern technology amid the coronavirus crisis. He said, “If it was possible to show this programme to the people of the country, they could realise the hard work of our farmers during this difficult time to keep the wheel of the country’s economy moving.”

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, the chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL group, urged the government to work together with the private sector to ensure the economic development of the country during the inauguration ceremony.

“We set up processing factories that are equipped with the latest technology so that customers can drink fresh mango juice," he said.

"That’s why we have set up a factory in the area which is famous for mango production. Farmers can also easily sell their mangoes in our factories,” he added.