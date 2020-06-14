PRAN starts collecting mangoes amid coronavirus crisis
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2020 07:11 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2020 07:11 PM BdST
PRAN, one of the largest agro-processors in Bangladesh, has begun collecting mangoes and pulping them to manufacture drink, juice, mango bar and other food items from the seasonal fruit amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the activities through a video conference call from his official residence in Dhaka on Saturday.
This year, the PRAN-RFL group is collecting mangoes from the farmers of Rajshahi, Natore, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Dinajpur, Meherpur and Satkhira. The conglomerate started processing activities at PRAN Agro Ltd factory in Natore and Barind (Varendra) Industrial Park in Rajshahi.
The minister praised PRAN Group to see the massive activities of mango collection and processing using modern technology amid the coronavirus crisis. He said, “If it was possible to show this programme to the people of the country, they could realise the hard work of our farmers during this difficult time to keep the wheel of the country’s economy moving.”
Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, the chairman and CEO of PRAN-RFL group, urged the government to work together with the private sector to ensure the economic development of the country during the inauguration ceremony.
“We set up processing factories that are equipped with the latest technology so that customers can drink fresh mango juice," he said.
"That’s why we have set up a factory in the area which is famous for mango production. Farmers can also easily sell their mangoes in our factories,” he added.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Wife of Bangladesh’s top health official dies of COVID-19
- State Minister Abdullah dies of heart attack at 74
- Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at 34
- Bangladesh to lock down virus hotspots again to contain contagion
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents
- Mohammed Nasim, AL leader and former health minister, dies at 72
- In memory of Mohammed Nasim
- AstraZeneca wins coronavirus vaccine deal with Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands
- China Southern Airlines flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou suspended over COVID-19 cases
- Bangladesh overtakes China in virus cases; 44 new deaths