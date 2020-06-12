Home > Business

New budget to tax bank accounts with over Tk 1m at higher rates

  Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jun 2020 01:54 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2020 01:54 AM BdST

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has proposed increasing excise duties on bank accounts that hold over Tk 1m at any time in the year.

The duty rate for a bank account that does not exceed the amount will remain unchanged.

Accounts that have between Tk 1 million and Tk 10 million will be charged Tk 3,000 instead of Tk 2,500 from the 2020-21 fiscal year.

And those having deposits between Tk 10 million and Tk 50 million will be charged Tk 15,000 instead of Tk 12,000.

The excise duty on accounts holding over Tk 50 million will be raised from Tk 25,000 to Tk 40,000.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.