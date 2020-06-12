New budget to tax bank accounts with over Tk 1m at higher rates

The duty rate for a bank account that does not exceed the amount will remain unchanged.

Accounts that have between Tk 1 million and Tk 10 million will be charged Tk 3,000 instead of Tk 2,500 from the 2020-21 fiscal year.

And those having deposits between Tk 10 million and Tk 50 million will be charged Tk 15,000 instead of Tk 12,000.

The excise duty on accounts holding over Tk 50 million will be raised from Tk 25,000 to Tk 40,000.