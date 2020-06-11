Bangladesh’s source tax riddle. Was it reduced or raised in new budget? 

In his Tk 5.68 trillion budget for fiscal year 2020-21, Kamal proposed to amend the Income Tax Ordinance and cut by half the 1 percent source tax it stipulates for all sorts of export proceeds.

Last year, the finance minister had proposed a 1 percent source tax for all export sectors in the current fiscal year.

The rate was subsequently reduced to 0.25 percent through a statutory regulatory order issued by the National Revenue of Board and will remain in effect until Jun 30. However, the latest proposal would effectively double the existing 0.25 percent withholding tax, raising concerns among exporters.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association has urged the government to reverse the latest decision and leave the rate at 0.25 percent for the next five years.

"Exports of goods and services, including that of RMG, have faced a downturn due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. I, therefore, propose to reduce the rate of withholding tax on export proceeds as a part of extending overall support to our export sector," Kamal said.

All categories of RMG exports have been enjoying an additional 1 percent cash incentive from FY20 and will continue to do so in the next fiscal year as well, the finance minister added.

"The government has kept on providing all kinds of benefits, including cash incentives, to the readymade garments (RMG) industry as it is the principal export sector of the country. However, due to the growing trade tensions and the recession in world economy, a downturn in global goods trade in 2019 and 2020 has been forecasted.

"Therefore, overall exports from Bangladesh, including that of RMG, have continuously been declining. Due to a reduction in demand in developed countries, RMG export this year is showing a negative trend compared to the previous year."

However, Kamal expects the RMG industry to rebound with the support from the stimulus package and other incentives being offered by the government to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

BGMEA, the garments exporters' lobby, lauded the decision to keep the additional 1 percent cash incentive in the upcoming fiscal year.