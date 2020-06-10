Macy's says return to normal business at least a year away
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2020 03:29 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2020 03:29 AM BdST
Macy’s Inc warned on Tuesday its business was not likely to return to normal until late next year, even as it saw better-than-expected sales from stores reopening after COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted across the United States.
The retail sector has been among the hardest hit by the economic effects of the health crisis, with J Crew, J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus Group filing for bankruptcy in May. Macy’s reported nearly $1 billion in operating losses in its first quarter.
“We do not see a return to normalised trends until well into 2021 and possibly not until 2022,” interim Chief Financial Officer Felicia Williams said in an interview with Cowen analyst Oliver Chen.
As part of the Macy’s efforts to turn into a “smaller company” and cut costs, Williams said it was evaluating all its stores for potential closures.
The company also expects second-quarter gross profit margins to be worse than the previous quarter, as it offers heavy discounts to clear its spring apparel stock.
Macy’s, which has raised $4.5 billion to navigate through the fallout from the pandemic, said its preliminary sales fell over 45% to $3.02 billion in the quarter ended May 2, in line with the company’s prior forecast.
The company reported a preliminary adjusted net loss of $630 million, or $2.03 per share, in the same period, compared to a profit of $137 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Macy’s has delayed reporting its full first-quarter results to July 1.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to resume international flights in late June
- Bangladesh reports 45 new virus deaths; daily cases top 3,000 for first time
- Barishal doctor, twice denied hospital admission, dies with COVID-19 symptoms
- Nasim tests negative for COVID-19, remains in critical condition
- Women’s affairs director Fakhrul Kabir dies from COVID-19 illness
- WHO backpedals on claim asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus is rare
- MP Shahid on remand pending probe into human trafficking charges in Kuwait
- Hasina okays plan to impose restrictions in high infection risk zones
- Bangladesh criticises Malaysia, says fleeing Rohingya are Myanmar’s responsibility
- WHO says pandemic 'far from over' as daily cases hit record high