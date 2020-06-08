Home > Business

Bangladesh to resume international flights in late June

  Golam Mujtaba Dhruba,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jun 2020 08:49 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2020 08:49 PM BdST

The government has decided to allow international flight operations from late June after over two months of suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bangladesh’s international air connectivity will resume in the third week of the month, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mohibul Haque told bdnews24.com on Monday.

Md Mofidur Rahman, the chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, said the first flights will be conducted on London and Qatar routes.

