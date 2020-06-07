Another nonbank financial institution gets licence
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2020 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2020 07:33 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has given the final go-ahead to a new nonbank financial institution when some of these firms are struggling for survival.
Anjuman Ara Shahid, the chairperson of the new institution, is the spouse of Padma Bank Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat.
The central bank decided in principle to licence the new institution, Strategic Finance and Investment Limited, on Jan 12.
It issued a notice on the final approval on Sunday, central bank spokesperson Serajul Islam said.
As many as 34 nonbank financial institutions are operating in Bangladesh.
The liquidation of one of the institutions, People's Leasing and Financial Services, is under way. Some others are also unable to return depositors’ money.
