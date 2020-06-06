Prime Bank's Tanjil Chowdury becomes youngest chairman of a private bank in Bangladesh

The bank's board of directors unanimously elected him as chairman at its 500th board meeting on June 1. He is succeeding Azam J Chowdhury.

Tanjil had previously served both as a board member and the chairman of the bank's executive committee.

He is also the managing director of East Coast Group, a diversified conglomerate with more than 42 years of experience in the downstream hydrocarbons and energy sector.

He served as the president of Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) from 2014 to 2015 and also as the president of Solar Module Manufacturers Association of Bangladesh (SMMAB). He is also chairman of Prime Exchange Singapore Pte Ltd, Prime Bank’s remittance arm in Singapore.

Tanjil is the secretary general of Prime Bank Cricket Club, a social initiative of Prime Bank Foundation (PBF) and an elected director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). He is currently serving as the chairman of the BCB’s Age-Group Tournament Committee as well as the interim chairman of the board's Facilities Management Committee.

He completed his BA (Hons) in accounting and finance with distinction and went on to complete his MSc in International Management (Finance) from the prestigious King’s College London in the UK.

An avid golfer, Tanjil has achieved many laurels in this sporting arena. He regularly contributes to various private universities as a distinguished guest speaker delivering lectures on financial derivatives and investment strategy, shipping and organisational behaviour.