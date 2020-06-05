Biman for hire: Bangladesh carrier runs chartered flights on customer crunch amid pandemic
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jun 2020 01:11 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2020 01:11 AM BdST
Forced to cancel a number of flights due to a lack of passengers following resumption of services amid the coronavirus outbreak, Biman Bangladesh Airlines is looking to cover the losses by chartering planes.
Passengers can book aircraft on seven domestic routes, Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandokar told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
Each five-hour trip will cost between Tk 300,000 and Tk 500,000 depending on the distance, according to the deputy general manager.
It is the first time the flag carrier is offering chartered plane services.
Passengers will be able to fly to any of the seven destinations and return within five hours. The fare will be higher in case of a longer trip, Tahera said.
Biman will use Bombardier Dash 8 planes for the chartered flights.
Bangladesh suspended both international and domestic air connectivity in late March as the country went under a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the virus.
Domestic flights resumed on Jun 1 as the government relaxed the shutdown by opening offices and the public transport system on a limited scale.
However, very few people travelling by air now. On the first day of resumption, six flights on the routes from Dhaka to Chattogram, Sylhet and Syedpur were scheduled, but only two planes on Syedpur route flew.
On the second day, no plane took off due to a lack of passengers and a similar situation emerged the following day as the authorities cut down the number of flights to four.
Biman has cancelled flights for Friday and Saturday as well, Tahera said.
