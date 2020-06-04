bKash hands over medical supplies from Alibaba and Jack Ma to PM’s relief fund
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2020 04:46 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2020 04:46 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s largest mobile money company bKash has handed over emergency medical supplies, including 50 ventilators, to the prime minister’s relief fund to battle the coronavirus crisis.
The supplies also include 650,000 pieces of emergency health toolkits such as detection kits, electronic laser thermometers, masks, protective clothing, face shields and gloves, donated by China’s Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation, bKash said in a statement on Thursday.
Ant Financial, an affiliate of Chinese giant Alibaba, is one of the investors in bKash, a subsidiary of BRAC Bank.
bKash CEO Kamal Quadir handed over the emergency supplies to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who attended the event via videoconferencing at her official residence Ganabhaban.
Hasina expressed her gratitude, saying the medical supplies will be of great help during this emergency.
Sheikh Md Monirul Islam, chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash, was also present at the programme.
Experts hoped that the ventilators provided by Alibaba will accelerate the treatment of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.
“We are delighted that Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation have sent these medical supplies for the people of Bangladesh. Jack Ma and his organisations are not only participating in Bangladesh's economic activities through investments, but are also concerned about the well-being of the people; hence, they have sent this medical aid during this emergency,” said Quadir.
- bKash delivers medical supplies to PM's relief fund
- Advance market agreement planned for vaccines
- Google sued for $5bn in US
- Zoom nearly doubles revenue forecast
- India’s $6.7bn plan to boost electronics manufacturing
- Shrimp entrepreneurs seek ‘urgent assistance’
- Biman cancels flights
- Obhai adds plexiglass walls for virus protection
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Police seize car used by Ron Sikder in case over ‘abduction’ of Exim Bank execs
- Hasina writes in Guardian to explain how Bangladesh battled twin perils of cyclone and coronavirus
- Remittances spur Bangladesh forex reserves to record $34.23bn amid pandemic
- Chhatra League leader returns ‘mistakenly sent’ aid money
- United Hospital sued by fatal fire victim’s family
- Bangladesh records 35 new virus deaths, caseload surges by 2,423
- Between lives and livelihoods? WHO says leaving lockdown is a balance between the two
- Bangladesh transfers Health Services Secretary Ashadul Islam amid mask scam
- Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists