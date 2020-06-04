bKash hands over medical supplies from Alibaba and Jack Ma to PM’s relief fund

The supplies also include 650,000 pieces of emergency health toolkits such as detection kits, electronic laser thermometers, masks, protective clothing, face shields and gloves, donated by China’s Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation, bKash said in a statement on Thursday.

Ant Financial, an affiliate of Chinese giant Alibaba, is one of the investors in bKash, a subsidiary of BRAC Bank.

bKash CEO Kamal Quadir handed over the emergency supplies to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who attended the event via videoconferencing at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina expressed her gratitude, saying the medical supplies will be of great help during this emergency.

Sheikh Md Monirul Islam, chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash, was also present at the programme.

Experts hoped that the ventilators provided by Alibaba will accelerate the treatment of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

“We are delighted that Alibaba Foundation and Jack Ma Foundation have sent these medical supplies for the people of Bangladesh. Jack Ma and his organisations are not only participating in Bangladesh's economic activities through investments, but are also concerned about the well-being of the people; hence, they have sent this medical aid during this emergency,” said Quadir.