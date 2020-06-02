Obhai installs plexiglass walls to protect passengers, drivers from coronavirus
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2020 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2020 08:47 PM BdST
Ridehailing service Obhai has installed plexiglass barriers in its cars and autorickshaws to protect passengers and drivers from coronavirus infection.
The plexiglass walls encapsulate the drivers’ seats.
The walls are made up of transparent 3mm acrylic sheets, weighing no more than 5kgs and fitted firmly between the drivers and the passengers, Obhai said in a statement as Bangladesh lifted the shutdown of the public transport system.
This comes in addition to Obhai’s hygiene standards of regular vehicle disinfection, providing hand sanitisers to drivers, facilitating contactless payments and providing both drivers and passengers with masks.
“With limitations of social distancing and health guidelines applicable on an already overwhelmed public transport system, Obhai will come as a relief to all essential commuters,” the statement said.
