NASSA Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder, three family members contract coronavirus

The three family members who contracted the coronavirus are his wife Nasreen Islam, son Walid Ibne Islam and Walid’s wife, an official said on Sunday.

Nazrul, chairman of Exim Bank, also heads private bank owners’ group Bangladesh Association of Banks.

The four members of the family tested positive for the coronavirus five days ago, said Sanjib Chatterjee, a vice president of Exim Bank who heads its corporate affairs and branding department.

Nazrul and Nasreen have been receiving treatment at home in Dhaka’s Mohakhali DOHS.

Walid and his wife were admitted to the Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital in Dhanmondi, Sanjib said.

A family source said the virus struck the family a week ago when Walid and his wife fell ill.

Health workers from Anwar Khan hospital took their samples for coronavirus and dengue tests later when Nazrul and Nasreen were taken ill as well.

Nasreen is also a director of the Exim Bank.

NASSA Group has its major investment in readymade garment industry. Its factories employ around 30,000 workers.

It also has stakes in real estate, stock brokerage, education and travel sectors.