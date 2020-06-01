Crude prices fall on concerns of US riots, even as OPEC meeting advanced
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jun 2020 08:04 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2020 08:04 AM BdST
Oil prices fell due to concerns about riots in major US cities that could staunch demand after trading higher on optimism that OPEC would extend or enhance production cuts at a meeting in June.
Riots over the weekend engulfed major US cities on Saturday night, and more violence was feared Sunday over the death of George Floyd in police custody.
What began as peaceful demonstrations over the death of Floyd, who died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, have become a wave of outrage sweeping a politically and racially divided nation.
Cities have responded with curfews and other measures to stem the violence and some retailers that were beginning to ramp up operations after curtailments due to the coronavirus have pulled back in certain locations due to concerns of looting.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 for July delivery traded at $35.25 a barrel, down 24 cents, at 7:35 pm EST (21:35 GMT). The contract jumped $1.78, or 5.3%, on Friday.
Brent crude LCOc1 traded down 16 cents a barrel at $37.68 a barrel, in the first day of August trading as the front month. The August contract climbed $1.81, or roughly 5%, on Friday.
Still, expectations of OPEC and its allies advancing the timeline for its June meeting lent support to the market, putting a floor in place, analysts said.
“Rumours of additional production cuts and the earlier meeting date led the market higher,” said Phil Flynn, a senior analyst at Price Futures in Chicago.
Russia has no objection to the next meeting of OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, being brought forward to June 4 from the following week, three OPEC+ sources familiar with the meeting’s preparations told Reuters on Sunday.
Algeria, which currently holds the presidency of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has proposed the meeting planned for June 9-10 be brought forward to facilitate oil sales for countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait.
Both benchmarks saw steep monthly rises due to falling global production and expectations for demand growth as parts of the United States, including New York City, and other countries move to reopen after coronavirus-related lockdowns.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- SSC results will be available on mobile phone, website Sunday
- Pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams rises to 82.87%
- Industrialist Abdul Monem dies at 86
- New coronavirus losing potency, top Italian doctor says
- Bangladesh reports 40 new virus deaths, a single-day record; cases surge by 2,545
- Former Bangladesh Television deputy DG Mustafa Kamal Syed dies from COVID-19
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to announce SSC results on Facebook Sunday
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Fear of infection grips government employees as offices are reopening
- Bazlul Karim Chowdhury, a former secretary, dies from COVID-19