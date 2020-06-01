BASIC Bank shuts branch in Dhaka after manager, eight others catch COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2020 10:32 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2020 10:32 PM BdST
The BASIC Bank has shut down a branch in Old Dhaka after its manager and eight other staffers contracted the novel coronavirus.
All sorts of operations at the state-owned bank’s Islampur branch have been suspended, Managing Director Rafiqul Alam told bdnews24.com on Monday.
The branch manager, Nazrul Islam, and the others were receiving treatment at home, Rafiqul said.
A total of 22 senior staffers of the bank have contracted the coronavirus and five of them have recovered, he added.
In a notice, the bank asked customers of the Islampur branch to make transactions at nearby branches.
