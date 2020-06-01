BASIC Bank shuts branch in Dhaka after manager, eight others catch COVID-19

All sorts of operations at the state-owned bank’s Islampur branch have been suspended, Managing Director Rafiqul Alam told bdnews24.com on Monday.

“It has been locked down considering the health safety of the customers and staffers,” he said.

The branch manager, Nazrul Islam, and the others were receiving treatment at home, Rafiqul said.

A total of 22 senior staffers of the bank have contracted the coronavirus and five of them have recovered, he added.

In a notice, the bank asked customers of the Islampur branch to make transactions at nearby branches.