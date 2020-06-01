Home > Business

BASIC Bank shuts branch in Dhaka after manager, eight others catch COVID-19

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Jun 2020 10:32 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2020 10:32 PM BdST

The BASIC Bank has shut down a branch in Old Dhaka after its manager and eight other staffers contracted the novel coronavirus.

All sorts of operations at the state-owned bank’s Islampur branch have been suspended, Managing Director Rafiqul Alam told bdnews24.com on Monday.

“It has been locked down considering the health safety of the customers and staffers,” he said.

The branch manager, Nazrul Islam, and the others were receiving treatment at home, Rafiqul said.

A total of 22 senior staffers of the bank have contracted the coronavirus and five of them have recovered, he added.

In a notice, the bank asked customers of the Islampur branch to make transactions at nearby branches.

