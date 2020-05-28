Banking hours will return to normal from Sunday amid virus outbreak
Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2020 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2020 08:15 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has asked banks to shift back to normal transaction hours from 10am to 4pm from Sunday after two months of transactions for limited hours due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The banks in moderate- and high-risk zones will continue conducting transactions for limited hours – from 10am to 2:30pm, the central bank said in an order on Thursday.
Guidance on social distancing and other health safety rules will continue to remain in effect. The banks will have to report efforts to ensure the rules.
Bangladesh Bank said vulnerable people, sick staffers and pregnant women must not go to the banks.
The banks will need to transport executives if necessary as some restrictions on transport services will stay after resumption of public transit on May 31.
The branches and booths in seaport, landport and airport areas will remain open 24 hours by coordinating with port and customs authorities.
- Asian stocks gain on economic hopes
- Boeing cutting over 12,000 US jobs
- Bangladesh may blacklist Western brands
- NBL brings countercharges against Exim
- US to face the hardest job losses: ILO
- Apple to reopen about 100 US stores
- Top Exim Bank execs 'threatened'
- Beacon Pharma’s Ebadul Karim catches virus
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Fire kills five patients at United Hospital, three of them COVID-19 positive
- Western fashion brands that 'exploit' Bangladesh suppliers face blacklisting
- Bangladesh decides against extending shutdown, offices to reopen May 31
- Bangladesh leaving lockdown as offices, public transports to reopen from May 31
- Bangladesh reports 15 new virus deaths, daily caseload tops 2,000 for first time
- Bangladesh to reopen public transport services on limited scale from May 31
- Bangladesh public transport services to resume May 31
- Probe opens into United Hospital fire that killed 5 patients in COVID-19 unit
- Bangladesh researchers make sample collection kits for coronavirus test
- Announcing general holiday instead of lockdown was a big mistake: Fakhrul