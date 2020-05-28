Banking hours will return to normal from Sunday amid virus outbreak

The banks in moderate- and high-risk zones will continue conducting transactions for limited hours – from 10am to 2:30pm, the central bank said in an order on Thursday.

Guidance on social distancing and other health safety rules will continue to remain in effect. The banks will have to report efforts to ensure the rules.

Bangladesh Bank said vulnerable people, sick staffers and pregnant women must not go to the banks.

The banks will need to transport executives if necessary as some restrictions on transport services will stay after resumption of public transit on May 31.

The branches and booths in seaport, landport and airport areas will remain open 24 hours by coordinating with port and customs authorities.