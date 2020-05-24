AK Azad undergoes plasma therapy for COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 May 2020 02:10 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2020 02:10 AM BdST
AK Azad, the managing director of Ha-Meem Group, has undergone convalescent plasma therapy for coronavirus infection, according to a doctor at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Azad, a former president of FBCCI, received the serum from the blood of recovered coronavirus patients at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on May 20, the doctor said.
The physician, who is a member of the Health Directorate committee on plasma therapy, spoke to bdnews24.com on Saturday condition of anonymity.
Azad received one of the first two bags of plasma collected from recovered COVID-19 patients at the DMCH.
Doctor Wahiduzzaman, who is undergoing treatment at the Mugda General Hospital, received serum from the other bag, according to the committee member.
“Both of them are doing well,” the doctor said.
Md Nazrul, an aide to Azad, confirmed that the businessman had returned home from hospital. Azad was “a bit ill”, Nazrul added.
Azad, 61, made fortunes primarily in readymade garments export. Ha-Meem is one of the largest companies in Bangladesh’s apparel sector.
The Group’s concerns range from RMG to packaging, jute, tea, chemical, transport and several other sectors.
Azad is also a director at Shahjalal Islami Bank board.
His Times Media Limited owns TV station Channel 24 and Bangla daily Samakal. He is the publisher of the newspaper and managing director of the TV station.
A vice-president of Faridpur district Awami League, Azad had been involved with leftist politics in his student days.
His name appeared in media reports as an aspirant for Awami League’s ticket in Faridpur 3 and 4 constituencies before the last two parliamentary polls, but he did not run.
