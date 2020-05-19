Uber Eats to stop operations in Bangladesh from June amid coronavirus crisis
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2020 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 10:33 PM BdST
Online food ordering and delivery service Uber Eats is discontinuing services in Bangladesh from Jun 2.
“After a year of partnering with local restaurants to offer convenient and reliable food delivery, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue Uber Eats in Bangladesh,” read a blog post on Uber Eats website.
“While we are sad that Uber Eats is leaving Bangladesh, we are committed to continue serving our communities here through our Uber Rides business,” it added.
Uber’s ride hailing services suffered a steep decline worldwide as the coronavirus pandemic has severely hit rides.
Based in San Francisco, California, the company told employees on Monday that it will lay off an additional 3,000 employees and close 45 offices globally days after it announced it would cut 3,700 jobs in its customer service and recruiting departments.
