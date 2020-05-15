Garment workers’ rights group calls protests for wages, festival allowances
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 May 2020 08:11 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2020 08:11 PM BdST
Garments Sramik Front, a garment worker rights body, has called demonstrations amid the coronavirus lockdown demanding payment of due wages and Eid-ul-Fitr festival allowances within the 25th of Ramadan.
Its members will stage human-chain protests outside the National Press Club in Dhaka and industrial areas of Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Chhatogram at 11am on Saturday.
It will be a token programme considering the risk of coronavirus infection, the organisation said in a statement on Friday.
They are also protesting against illegal layoffs during the shutdown.
The organisation demanded confiscation of properties of the factory owners who have breached rules on ensuring health safety of the workers.
Their other demands include proper quarantine facilities for infected workers or those with COVID-19 symptoms, and compensation and treatment costs for infected workers.
Garments Sramik Front President Ahsan Habib Bulbul and General Secretary Selim Mahmud urged other organisations to join their cause.
