Garment workers’ rights group calls protests for wages, festival allowances

Its members will stage human-chain protests outside the National Press Club in Dhaka and industrial areas of Narayanganj, Gazipur, and Chhatogram at 11am on Saturday.

It will be a token programme considering the risk of coronavirus infection, the organisation said in a statement on Friday.

They are also protesting against illegal layoffs during the shutdown.

The organisation demanded confiscation of properties of the factory owners who have breached rules on ensuring health safety of the workers.

Their other demands include proper quarantine facilities for infected workers or those with COVID-19 symptoms, and compensation and treatment costs for infected workers.

Garments Sramik Front President Ahsan Habib Bulbul and General Secretary Selim Mahmud urged other organisations to join their cause.