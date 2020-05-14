Home > Business

Tickets of Biman flights cancelled over travel curbs can be reused, refunded

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 May 2020 04:25 AM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 04:25 AM BdST

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has offered passengers of the flights that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus travel curbs to reuse the tickets free of charge within March, 2021 once the air connectivity is back on.

The passengers may claim refunds if they do not wish to travel, Biman Managing Director and CEO Mokabbir Hossain said on Wednesday.

Bangladesh has suspended all passenger flights as part of efforts to slow the outbreak.

Biman operated some special flights to bring bank Bangladeshis who have been stranded abroad due to the travel curbs.

