H&M provides ventilators, 1,500 PPE to Bangladesh amid virus crisis

Bashirun Nabi Khan, the brand's local representative, handed over the health equipment to Health and Family Welfare Secretary Asadul Islam on Thursday.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Swedish Ambassador Charlotta Schlyter were present at the event.

Momen thanked H& M for not cancelling its work orders with the readymade garment factories in Bangladesh amid the ongoing crisis.

“The Swedish company has set an example which others should follow. The two countries (Sweden and Bangladesh) want to work together to fight the impact of the novel coronavirus,” the minister said, while highlighting a conversation between the prime ministers of the two countries back in April.

“Sweden always stood beside Bangladesh and the Swedish company is now doing the same. We want to work together with Bangladesh to confront the coronavirus,” said Ambassador Schlyter.