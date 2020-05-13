Prof Shibli Rubayat of Dhaka University is set to become SEC chairman

Prof Shibli, who has been heading Sadharan Bima Corporation as its chairman for about three and a half years, is getting the new assignment as incumbent chief M Khairul Hossain’s tenure is coming to an end, two highly placed sources have confirmed.

Khairul’s nine-year stint at the commission is ending on May 14. The Dhaka University finance teacher had three terms at the SEC.

The finance ministry has sent a proposal to the Prime Minister’s Office recommending names for the BSEC chairman and three commissioners, an official with knowledge of the matter, said. The SEC has four positions of commissioner.

Shibli becoming the chief of the stock market regulator is “almost certain”, the official said.

The public administration ministry will issue the order on their appointment on approval from the prime minister, he added.

Prof Shibli has spent more than two decades teaching finance, banking and insurance, and played a key role in many businesses, chambers and researches related to his fields at home and abroad.

Prof Shibli has more than 16 research publications in his field and five international research papers to his name. He has authored “E-Banking and E-Commerce”, a book for the tertiary level and “Finance and Banking”, a textbook for secondary students.

He specialises in law and practice of banking, retail and e-banking, foreign exchange and international banking, corporate governance, legal aspects of business and fundamentals of insurance.

He is a guest professor at the Sichuan University at Chengdu in China until 2021. He was also awarded for the best research paper presented at the BAKUMSEM conference.

Prof Shibli also has research degrees, diploma and training in the UK, Australia and South Korea.

His wife Shenin Rubayat, a faculty at BRAC University’s Department of English and Humanities, is an English newscaster at BTV.