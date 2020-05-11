Most shopping malls stay shut in Dhaka as traders wary of coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2020 04:57 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 04:57 AM BdST
Most of the shopping malls in Dhaka remained shut on Sunday even after the government allowed limited hours reopening ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr with strict health safeguards to follow.
Some roadside shops restarted business while the others were watching the situation cautiously as the number of coronavirus cases continued to soar.
The New Super Market near the New Market reopened in the morning but no one was following the rules properly. The number of customers was paltry.
A slight disorder broke out when about 4,000 workers of 1,200 shops gathered to enter the mall. The authorities took the situation under control later, Shahid Ullah, president of New Super Market Traders Association, told bdnews24.com.
The other malls in the area, including the New Market, Chandrima, Chandni Chawk, Dhanmondi Hawkers Market, Badruddoza Super Market, and Noorjahan Market were closed, according to the owners associations and law enforcers.
Bata Market on Elephant Road reopened, New Market Police Station Inspector Yasin Ali said.
The New Super Market authorities took initiatives to disinfect the shops and arranged sanitiser for the shoppers and shopkeepers, but other small markets did not take any such step. The police threatened to close them if they continued flouting the rules.
Mirpur Shopping Mall, one of the largest in Mirpur, and the other shopping centres in the area remained shut. Some of the boutique houses on the streets at Mirpur-2 resumed trading, Mirpur Model Police Station OC Mustafizur Rahman said.
All Bailey Road shops, including those at Navana Bailey Star, reopened.
Mouchak and Anarkoli malls kept the shutters down, while some other shops in the area reopened. They took measures like arranging hand sanitiser, Ramna Police Station OC Monirul Islam said.
Only seven of the 65 shops in Sunrise Plaza on Mirpur Road were closed, the mall’s Deputy General Manager Harunur Rashid said.
“We were very much scared. But now we see hope,” he said.
“The owners and the workers, all are happy. We were able to give each of the workers at least Tk 1,000,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Most shopping malls stay shut in Dhaka as traders wary of coronavirus
- How safe is it to receive delivery packages at home in Dhaka?
- Tesla sues California county in virus factory closure fight, threatens to leave
- How 5 friends and a field of tulips fought the COVID-19 meltdown
- Jute joy amid coronavirus cloud over Bangladesh exports
- Fearing coronavirus spread, no shopping centres reopening before Eid in Chattogram
- India sends onions to Bangladesh as freight train services resume
- Aarong slots one hour for each Eid shopper
- Pfizer to outsource some drug production, focus on coronavirus vaccine
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 14 more virus deaths, 887 new cases in record daily spike
- Doctor daughter rushes civil servant father around dozen hospitals. He dies without treatment
- Loan defaulters will qualify for coronavirus stimulus package
- Virus conspiracists elevate a new champion
- Three key US coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
- Jute joy amid coronavirus cloud over Bangladesh exports
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- Bangladesh slates Western diplomats for statements on freedom of speech
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development