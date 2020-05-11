Home > Business

BSTI bans 43 products found ‘substandard’ in tests

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 May 2020 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 05:44 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution or BSTI has suspended the production, distribution, sale and commercial advertising of the 43 products after they failed standard tests in a lab.

A BSTI statement on Monday revealed a list that names Danish, Suresh, Promi, Pubali Salt and several other companies selling food products and fuel oil.

A BSTI surveillance team examined samples collected from markets and confirmed those items as ‘substandard’ goods.

 

