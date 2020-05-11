BSTI bans 43 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2020 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 05:44 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution or BSTI has suspended the production, distribution, sale and commercial advertising of the 43 products after they failed standard tests in a lab.
A BSTI statement on Monday revealed a list that names Danish, Suresh, Promi, Pubali Salt and several other companies selling food products and fuel oil.
A BSTI surveillance team examined samples collected from markets and confirmed those items as ‘substandard’ goods.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it
- Alarm over disregard for lockdown as crowds flock back to streets of Dhaka
- Loan defaulters will qualify for coronavirus stimulus package
- Bangladesh repatriates more than 100 stranded citizens from UK amid pandemic
- Be 'mentally tough': Hasina says coronavirus dealing a huge blow to Bangladesh’s development
- Former state minister Anwarul Kabir dies from COVID-19
- Bangladesh records 11 more virus deaths, daily caseload tops 1,000
- Bag of Tk 8m 'disappears' from National Bank vehicle in Old Dhaka
- Most shopping malls stay shut in Dhaka as traders wary of coronavirus
- Pushed into austerity by virus and oil slump, Saudi Arabia triples VAT rate