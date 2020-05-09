Home > Business

India sends onions to Bangladesh as freight train services resume

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 May 2020 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 10:02 PM BdST

Bangladesh has received the first consignment of goods from India via railways in months as transportation of essential commodities resumed after disruption in trade due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Indian Railways handed over the first freight train hauling onion to Bangladesh Railway at the Gede-Darsana interchange point on Saturday, the High Commission of India in Dhaka said in a statement.

After customs clearance, the train of 42 wagons loaded with onion will be placed in a suitable rail terminal in Bangladesh for unloading.

The measures are designed to ensure supply of essential commodities to Bangladesh, the high commission said.

Several other trains carrying essentials are awaiting clearance.

The goods will be handed over through four rail links. These are Gede-Darshana, Petrapole- Benapole, Singhabad-Rohanpur and Radhikapur-Birol.

