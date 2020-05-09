Aarong slots one hour for each Eid shopper
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2020 07:14 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 07:14 PM BdST
With the Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, leading fashion and lifestyle brand Aarong will reopen 14 of its 21 outlets amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The outlets will remain open following safety guidelines from 10 am to 4 pm, Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of BRAC Enterprises that owns Aarong, said in a media briefing on Saturday.
Each customer will be given one of the six slots in the six-hour shopping time.
What you need to know:
- Customers will have to be present in front of the outlet at least 10 minutes prior to entry.
- Customers must complete shopping within the specified time.
- All customers must wear masks.
- Entries with children under 10 years are barred.
- Customers must disinfect their hands and measure their body temperature before entry.
- Customers cannot enter without masks or if their body temperature exceeds 98 degrees Fahrenheit.
Tamara mentioned that Aarong decided to reopen some of its outlets in an effort to protect the earnings of its 65,000 artisans.
