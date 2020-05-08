Home > Business

Grameenphone giving 100m minutes of free talk time to 10m users amid lockdown

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 May 2020 10:43 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 10:43 PM BdST

Grameenphone is providing about 100 million minutes of free talk time to 10 million of its subscribers who could not recharge in April or have no or little balance amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The mobile phone operator on Friday also announced different sorts of support to doctors, who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak on the frontline, and small businesses that have been heavily hit by the epidemic.

The amount pledged by Grameenphone in the COVID-19 battle reached Tk 1 billion, its Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman said in a virtual press conference.

Its aid efforts include:

>> 30 gigabytes of internet for Tk 1 per month for the 25,000 of certified COVID-19 doctors for the next six months.

>> Tk 0.48 per minute call rate for all Grameenphone subscribers from 8am to 12pm.

>> All My GP weekly internet packs with 100 percent bonus.

>> A safety net credit scheme package of total Tk 100 million for retailers affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

Grameenphone believes that the crisis can be tackled throughout the combine efforts of the government and its development partners, Yasir said.

Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib and Chief Communications Officer Khairul Bashar were present during the press briefing.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The logo of the Nintendo is displayed at Nintendo Tokyo, Nintendo's first official store in Japan, at SHIBUYA PARCO department store and shopping mall complex, Nov 19, 2019. REUTERS

A thin pipeline for Nintendo

AMTOB seeks tax reform

Eid shopping crowds unlikely: minister

FILE PHOTO: A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. Reuters

GSK sells $3.4bn Hindustan Unilever stake

TCB to sell onion at Tk 25

Govt halts rice procurement through app

The road leading from New Market to Science Laboratory used to buzz with people and vehicles, but now the crowd is just memories. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Shop owners in quandary

FILE -- A Gap store in New York, on March 16, 2020. The parent company of Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta said it aims to be “responsibly aggressive” with plans to reopen up to 800 stores in North America by the end of May. (Gabby Jones/The New York Times)

Gap plans to reopen stores

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.