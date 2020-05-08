Grameenphone giving 100m minutes of free talk time to 10m users amid lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 May 2020 10:43 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2020 10:43 PM BdST
Grameenphone is providing about 100 million minutes of free talk time to 10 million of its subscribers who could not recharge in April or have no or little balance amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The mobile phone operator on Friday also announced different sorts of support to doctors, who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak on the frontline, and small businesses that have been heavily hit by the epidemic.
The amount pledged by Grameenphone in the COVID-19 battle reached Tk 1 billion, its Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman said in a virtual press conference.
Its aid efforts include:
>> 30 gigabytes of internet for Tk 1 per month for the 25,000 of certified COVID-19 doctors for the next six months.
>> Tk 0.48 per minute call rate for all Grameenphone subscribers from 8am to 12pm.
>> All My GP weekly internet packs with 100 percent bonus.
>> A safety net credit scheme package of total Tk 100 million for retailers affected by the coronavirus shutdown.
Grameenphone believes that the crisis can be tackled throughout the combine efforts of the government and its development partners, Yasir said.
Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib and Chief Communications Officer Khairul Bashar were present during the press briefing.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
- AMTOB seeks SIM tax cut, minimum tax withdrawn
- Commerce minister sees little possibility of Eid shoppers crowding malls
- GSK sells $3.4 billion Hindustan Unilever stake in largest India block trade
- Govt to sell onion at Tk 25 to control prices during Ramadan
- Govt suspends Boro rice procurement through app amid coronavirus crisis
- Life or livelihood: Bangladesh shop owners face difficult decisions before Eid reopening
- Gap plans to reopen up to 800 stores by the end of May
- Bangladesh’s biggest malls Bashundhara City, Jamuna Park not reopening for Eid shopping
- Samsung heir Lee apologises over succession, won't hand control to children
Most Read
- UK says men of Bangladeshi, Pakistani origin more at risk from COVID-19
- Eid shopping with address proof in malls within two kilometres of home in Dhaka
- Bangladesh cracks down on criticism of VIPs on social media
- Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths cross 200, cases top 13,000
- Indian train kills 14 workers laid off in coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh orders stricter law enforcement to halt COVID-19 spread
- Coronavirus may lurk in semen, researchers report
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- 'The government is failing us': Laid-off Americans struggle in coronavirus crisis
- Apple iPhone SE review: a superb smartphone for a humble price