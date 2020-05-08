Grameenphone giving 100m minutes of free talk time to 10m users amid lockdown

The mobile phone operator on Friday also announced different sorts of support to doctors, who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak on the frontline, and small businesses that have been heavily hit by the epidemic.

The amount pledged by Grameenphone in the COVID-19 battle reached Tk 1 billion, its Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman said in a virtual press conference.

Its aid efforts include:

>> 30 gigabytes of internet for Tk 1 per month for the 25,000 of certified COVID-19 doctors for the next six months.

>> Tk 0.48 per minute call rate for all Grameenphone subscribers from 8am to 12pm.

>> All My GP weekly internet packs with 100 percent bonus.

>> A safety net credit scheme package of total Tk 100 million for retailers affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

Grameenphone believes that the crisis can be tackled throughout the combine efforts of the government and its development partners, Yasir said.

Chief Marketing Officer Sajjad Hasib and Chief Communications Officer Khairul Bashar were present during the press briefing.