Life or livelihood: Bangladesh shop owners face difficult decisions before Eid reopening

Leaders of owners’ associations said they were divided over the reopening.

They are also worried whether shoppers will come and how the salespeople will return from other districts amid the shutdown of transport system.

Bashundhara City Complex and Jamuna Future Park, the two biggest malls of Bangladesh in Dhaka, have decided to keep the doors shut.

Aminul Islam Shaheen, Manjur Ahmed Manju, and Nizam Uddin, chiefs of traders associations of New Market, Chandrima Super Market and Chandni Chawk, said they will sit to reach get a decision.

“The reality is our heart says we don’t need to reopen the shops because the number of coronavirus patients is rising every day. But many of the traders have said we should do it,” Shaheen said.

He said it would be difficult to follow all the conditions set by the government to resume business.

“We may recover the losses slightly if shoppers come. But why would they come in this situation? We don’t see that happening,” said Nizam.

The Bangladesh Shop Owners Association announced the suspension of trade two days before the lockdown was imposed by the end of March, saying that the number of customers dropped sharply after the outbreak started.

Its President Helal Uddin told the media that the malls were free to decide whether to reopen or not.