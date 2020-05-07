Home > Business

Life or livelihood: Bangladesh shop owners face difficult decisions before Eid reopening

  Faysal Atik,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 May 2020 05:27 AM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 05:27 AM BdST

The shop owners face a hard choice between coronavirus infection risk and livelihoods as the government has allowed them to resume business on May 10 ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Leaders of owners’ associations said they were divided over the reopening.

They are also worried whether shoppers will come and how the salespeople will return from other districts amid the shutdown of transport system.

Bashundhara City Complex and Jamuna Future Park, the two biggest malls of Bangladesh in Dhaka, have decided to keep the doors shut.

Aminul Islam Shaheen, Manjur Ahmed Manju, and Nizam Uddin, chiefs of traders associations of New Market, Chandrima Super Market and Chandni Chawk, said they will sit to reach get a decision.

“The reality is our heart says we don’t need to reopen the shops because the number of coronavirus patients is rising every day. But many of the traders have said we should do it,” Shaheen said.

He said it would be difficult to follow all the conditions set by the government to resume business.

“We may recover the losses slightly if shoppers come. But why would they come in this situation? We don’t see that happening,” said Nizam.

The Bangladesh Shop Owners Association announced the suspension of trade two days before the lockdown was imposed by the end of March, saying that the number of customers dropped sharply after the outbreak started.

Its President Helal Uddin told the media that the malls were free to decide whether to reopen or not.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The road leading from New Market to Science Laboratory used to buzz with people and vehicles, but now the crowd is just memories. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Shop owners in quandary

FILE -- A Gap store in New York, on March 16, 2020. The parent company of Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta said it aims to be “responsibly aggressive” with plans to reopen up to 800 stores in North America by the end of May. (Gabby Jones/The New York Times)

Gap plans to reopen stores

Bashundhara City, Jamuna Future Park to stay shut

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman, Jay Y Lee, speaks during a news conference at a company's office building in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Samsung heir apologises over succession

TK Group donates PPE, ventilators

The sign of Walt Disney Studios Park is seen at the entrance of Disneyland Paris, in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France, March 9, 2020. REUTERS

Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit

Members of a volunteer medical team provide health check-up for the poor families as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 4, 2020. Reuters

Beximco to begin producing remdesivir

No hawkers before Eid

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.