Govt to sell onion at Tk 25 to control prices during Ramadan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 May 2020 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 02:37 PM BdST
The government has decided to start selling onions for Tk 25 per kg in a bid to keep the prices of daily staples in check during the month of Ramadan.
Onion stocks ahead of Ramadan were ten times higher than usual to prevent any further crisis amid the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said at a media briefing on Thursday.
The government will begin the sale through its trading arm, the Trade Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), from Saturday, he added.
"We have been able to manage the situation well during the coronavirus crisis. The TCB is supplying the onions through its dealers and trucks in 500 spots," said Munshi.
The minister also pointed out that the retail price of ginger dropped to Tk 150 per kg following the drives by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.
There are ample supplies of daily staples for the next four months while the TCB is also prepared to sell the goods until the upcoming Eid, according to Munshi.
He also commended Meghna and City groups for cutting their price of sugar by Tk 3, refined oil by Tk 5 and lentil by Tk 10. The minister urged other companies to follow suit by slashing the prices of essential goods.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt to sell onion at Tk 25 to control prices during Ramadan
- Govt suspends Boro rice procurement through app amid coronavirus crisis
- Life or livelihood: Bangladesh shop owners face difficult decisions before Eid reopening
- Gap plans to reopen up to 800 stores by the end of May
- Bangladesh’s biggest malls Bashundhara City, Jamuna Park not reopening for Eid shopping
- Samsung heir Lee apologises over succession, won't hand control to children
- TK Group donates PPE, ventilators to Chattogram COVID-19 hospitals
- Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park
- Govt not allowing hawkers on pavements before Eid
- Bangladesh's Beximco to begin producing experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
Most Read
- DSE Director Minhaz Mannan arrested in digital security case
- Bangladesh lifts curbs on mosque prayers as lockdown eases
- Bangladesh reports 790 new virus cases, a daily record; death toll hits 186
- After denial, RAB finally hands Rashtrochinta activist Didarul to police
- Bangladesh’s biggest malls Bashundhara City, Jamuna Park not reopening for Eid shopping
- RAB arrests cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq Ahmed in digital security case
- Guards fire on protesting workers of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, eight injured
- Bangladesh to fly back nearly 29,000 expatriates amid coronavirus outbreak
- Life or livelihood: Bangladesh shop owners face difficult decisions before Eid reopening
- Apple iPhone SE review: a superb smartphone for a humble price