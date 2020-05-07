Govt to sell onion at Tk 25 to control prices during Ramadan

Onion stocks ahead of Ramadan were ten times higher than usual to prevent any further crisis amid the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said at a media briefing on Thursday.

The government will begin the sale through its trading arm, the Trade Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), from Saturday, he added.

"We have been able to manage the situation well during the coronavirus crisis. The TCB is supplying the onions through its dealers and trucks in 500 spots," said Munshi.

The minister also pointed out that the retail price of ginger dropped to Tk 150 per kg following the drives by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.

There are ample supplies of daily staples for the next four months while the TCB is also prepared to sell the goods until the upcoming Eid, according to Munshi.

He also commended Meghna and City groups for cutting their price of sugar by Tk 3, refined oil by Tk 5 and lentil by Tk 10. The minister urged other companies to follow suit by slashing the prices of essential goods.