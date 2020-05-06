TK Group donates PPE, ventilators to Chattogram COVID-19 hospitals

They are Chattagram General Hospital and Holy Crescent Hospital.

TK Group Managing Director Mohammad Abul Kalam took the initiative to support the hospitals as part of its corporate social responsibility, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Company Brand Manager Ashraful Hussain handed over the PPE to the hospitals.

It is also importing 20 ventilators for the hospitals. The handover is expected to take place in mid-June.

"During this pandemic, Bangladesh urgently needs to ensure the safety and protection of our frontline health professionals,” TK Group said.