TK Group donates PPE, ventilators to Chattogram COVID-19 hospitals
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2020 10:26 AM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 10:26 AM BdST
TK Group has distributed 700 medical-grade personal protective equipment or PPE among doctors of two hospitals battling the coronavirus in Chattogram.
They are Chattagram General Hospital and Holy Crescent Hospital.
TK Group Managing Director Mohammad Abul Kalam took the initiative to support the hospitals as part of its corporate social responsibility, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Company Brand Manager Ashraful Hussain handed over the PPE to the hospitals.
It is also importing 20 ventilators for the hospitals. The handover is expected to take place in mid-June.
"During this pandemic, Bangladesh urgently needs to ensure the safety and protection of our frontline health professionals,” TK Group said.
