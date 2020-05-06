Home > Business

Govt not allowing hawkers on pavements before Eid

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 May 2020 02:53 AM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 02:53 AM BdST

The government is not allowing hawkers on pavements though the shopping malls will reopen on May 10 at the risk of an aggressive  outbreak of coronavirus infection.

The home ministry notified the police and other law-enforcing agencies about the decision on the hawkers on Tuesday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.      

“Do not allow hawkers, vendors, or makeshift shops on the pavements,” the ministry said.

It also issued a reminder that the malls must install handwashing facilities and provide hand sanitiser at the entrance.

Both buyers and shopkeepers will need to wear masks and the shops and malls must close by 4pm.

