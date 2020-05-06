Bangladesh’s biggest malls Bashundhara City, Jamuna Park not reopening for Eid shopping
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2020 08:50 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 08:50 PM BdST
Bashundhara City Complex and Jamuna Future Park are not opening their doors to Eid shoppers as a precaution against the coronavirus infection even as the government has greenlighted reopening of shopping malls.
The authorities of Bangladesh’s two biggest shopping malls told bdnews24.com on Wednesday about their decisions, referring to the government announcement that the shopping malls may remain until 4pm from May 10.
Every year during the Ramadan, the shopping malls would host hundreds of thousands of shoppers, especially ahead of the Eid holidays.
Mohammad Abu Tayeb, the media adviser to Bashundhara Group, said they decided to keep the shopping mall shut because “human lives come first”.
Nurul Islam, the chairman of Jamuna Group, shared similar sentiments. “We will reopen (Jamuna Future Park) when things return to normal,” he said.
Authorities of Bashundhara City Complex have converted the convention centre into a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Samsung heir Lee apologises over succession, won't hand control to children
- TK Group donates PPE, ventilators to Chattogram COVID-19 hospitals
- Disney takes $1.4 bln coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park
- Govt not allowing hawkers on pavements before Eid
- Bangladesh's Beximco to begin producing experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Bangladesh to extend banking hours again to 2:30pm as lockdown eases
- 2,200 clothing factories apply for Tk 31.5bn in coronavirus bailout loans to pay workers
- Shopping malls to reopen ahead of Eid
- Pandemic slams global factories, activity sinks to new lows
- Bangladesh reopens its biggest textile market amid coronavirus lockdown
Most Read
- People pack ferries, stream back to Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh's Beximco to begin producing experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Dhaka-5 MP Habibur Rahman Mollah dies at 78
- Avigan may cause birth defects. Japan’s pushing it for coronavirus
- Bangladesh lifts curbs on mosque prayers as lockdown eases
- Bangladesh reports 790 new virus cases, a daily record; death toll hits 186
- 15 funerals a day: The pace of death stuns Brooklyn Muslims
- Trump urges China to reveal all about origin of coronavirus
- RAB arrests cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq Ahmed in digital security case
- Restart of economy giving rise to coronavirus infections in Bangladesh: health minister