Bangladesh’s biggest malls Bashundhara City, Jamuna Park not reopening for Eid shopping

The authorities of Bangladesh’s two biggest shopping malls told bdnews24.com on Wednesday about their decisions, referring to the government announcement that the shopping malls may remain until 4pm from May 10.

Every year during the Ramadan, the shopping malls would host hundreds of thousands of shoppers, especially ahead of the Eid holidays.

Mohammad Abu Tayeb, the media adviser to Bashundhara Group, said they decided to keep the shopping mall shut because “human lives come first”.

Nurul Islam, the chairman of Jamuna Group, shared similar sentiments. “We will reopen (Jamuna Future Park) when things return to normal,” he said.

Authorities of Bashundhara City Complex have converted the convention centre into a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients.