Bangladesh to extend banking hours again to 2:30pm as lockdown eases

Customers will be able to conduct bank transactions between 10 am and 2:30 pm from May 10, Bangladesh Bank announced on Tuesday.

The revised timetable, which includes a 15-minute prayer break from 1:15 pm, has been sent to the heads of all banking institutions, the central bank said.

But banks will be allowed to remain open until 3 pm to wrap up their daily affairs.

Several banks are currently offering customer services at some of their branches on a limited scale from 10 am to 1 pm. They are currently under orders to close at 2 pm.

However, the central bank recently extended the transaction time at banks by an hour to 2 pm in the commercial areas in Dhaka and Chattogram during the coronavirus shutdown.

Additionally, the banks in these areas were allowed to remain open until 3:30 pm for other financial activities.