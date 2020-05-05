Bangladesh to extend banking hours again to 2:30pm as lockdown eases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2020 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 05:03 PM BdST
The central bank has once again extended the banking hours for customers by 30 minutes to 2:30 pm as Bangladesh gradually starts to relax its lockdown rules ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.
Customers will be able to conduct bank transactions between 10 am and 2:30 pm from May 10, Bangladesh Bank announced on Tuesday.
The revised timetable, which includes a 15-minute prayer break from 1:15 pm, has been sent to the heads of all banking institutions, the central bank said.
But banks will be allowed to remain open until 3 pm to wrap up their daily affairs.
Several banks are currently offering customer services at some of their branches on a limited scale from 10 am to 1 pm. They are currently under orders to close at 2 pm.
However, the central bank recently extended the transaction time at banks by an hour to 2 pm in the commercial areas in Dhaka and Chattogram during the coronavirus shutdown.
Additionally, the banks in these areas were allowed to remain open until 3:30 pm for other financial activities.
