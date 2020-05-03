Bangladesh wins compensation from Niko over 2005 gas field blowouts

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Dispute or ICSID announced the verdict on Feb 28, State Minister for Power, energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said in an online media briefing on Sunday.

It came after Bangladesh submitted a compensation claim worth about $1 billion based on the analysis of international experts. The tribunal said environmental and health costs must be added to the amount.

The verdict is recognition of Niko's culpability in the blowouts which resulted in massive losses for Bangladesh, said Barrister Moin Uddin, one of the state counsels.

The court also directed the aggrieved party to add to its compensation claim the damage to human health and the environment caused by the blowouts.

“We’ll go deeper into the issue than we previously had in 2016 following this verdict. We have lost a lot of data over the past decade. But we’ll try to engage international experts and figure out the environmental and health-related losses. We need to add the national loss to it,” said Hamid.

The government will enlist the services of international experts once the ongoing COVID-19 crisis ends, he said.

“We still have to contend with the effects of a gas leakage following the explosion in 2005. Therefore, the amount of compensation for Petrobangla will increase further. The international experts will scrutinise it,” the state minister added.

The government will determine the aggregate damages and report back to the tribunal in six months, said Barrister Moin. He expects the final verdict to be delivered a year after the submission.

The tribunal noted that Niko failed to comply with the international standard in the course of its work, violating the terms of its contract with Petrobangla.

In its earlier submission, Bangladesh calculated its losses at $118 million in the gas field and $896 million in economic loss.