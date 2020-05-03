Bangladesh Bank freezes interest payment on all loans for April-May
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2020 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 07:05 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has announced a moratorium on interest payments on all loans due in April and May in a bid to help borrowers during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a notice on Sunday, the central bank directed banks to keep separate accounts of the accumulated interests. Guidelines on ways to realise the interest payment will be issued later.
It said the banks will have to transfer the payable interests of the two months into blocked accounts.
They will not be allowed to transfer the amounts from these accounts to income. If they have already done it, they must adjust the accounts through the reverse entry, the central bank said.
The central bank’s Executive Director Kazi Saidur Rahman said it issued the directive on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s instructions.
Hasina on Apr 27 moved to allay the fears of business leaders about the payment of interest on loans during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown.
She said no-one should worry about interest payments as Bangladesh’s biggest challenge right now is to protect lives and keep livelihoods running.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- In odd turn with Israel, Gazans get economic adrenaline shot from virus
- ‘How will we buy food?’: Bangladesh small businesses reel under storm clouds of pandemic
- US Congress calls on Bezos of Amazon to testify
- Workers who could not return to factories will get 60pc of wages during lockdown
- Investors bet giant companies will dominate after crisis
- Asia shares extend gains as economies slowly re-open, oil rallies
- Toilet paper trophy hunters on a roll as US shortages start easing
- Trump orders US meat-processing plants to stay open despite coronavirus fears
- Workers protest in Gazipur as 258 clothing factories have not paid up
- BB extends loan application deadline for exporters to May 2
Most Read
- The Economist sees Bangladesh as 9th strongest among emerging economies in coronavirus peril
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus shutdown to May 15 as cases soar
- Bangladesh confirms 665 new COVID-19 cases in biggest single-day spike
- Missing photojournalist Kajol found on Benapole border
- CAAB says Bangladesh halted no China flights as it tackled the situation well
- Dozens of Rohingyas from stranded boat land in southern Bangladesh: official
- Reformist Jamaat-e-Islami leaders launch new political party
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- 13 die with COVID-19 symptoms in ‘locked down’ Geneva Camp
- How remdesivir, new hope for COVID-19 patients, was resurrected