Workers who could not return to factories will get 60pc of wages during lockdown

State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian revealed the information on Wednesday after meetings with representatives of factory owners and workers.

She said the government was also working to ensure the workers get their wages before Eid-ul-Fitr.

She also said there will be no layoff or sacking of workers in May.

Hundreds of factories have reopened as the government has eased the lockdown.

The government is also providing the exporting sectors with bailout funds to pay the workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Worker unrest over back-pay, however, continued in Dhaka, Gazipur and Chattogram.