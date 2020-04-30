Workers who could not return to factories will get 60pc of wages during lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Apr 2020 05:08 AM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 05:08 AM BdST
The workers who could not join their factories in April due to the ongoing lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak will receive 60 percent of their wages.
State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian revealed the information on Wednesday after meetings with representatives of factory owners and workers.
She said the government was also working to ensure the workers get their wages before Eid-ul-Fitr.
She also said there will be no layoff or sacking of workers in May.
Hundreds of factories have reopened as the government has eased the lockdown.
The government is also providing the exporting sectors with bailout funds to pay the workers during the coronavirus crisis.
Worker unrest over back-pay, however, continued in Dhaka, Gazipur and Chattogram.
