Workers protest in Gazipur as 258 clothing factories have not paid up

These 258 factories are members of the garment and knitwear exporters’ lobbying groups BGMEA and BKMEA.

A spokesman for the groups said on Tuesday that the factories would clear the wages for March next Sunday.

The entrepreneurs had earlier promised to clear the payments by Apr 16 when the government granted them Tk 50 billion in coronavirus bailout funds but many of them missed the deadline.

They cited transport shutdown and limited bank hours as the reason. Now the deadline for application for loans from the funds has been extended to May 2.

The number of factories under the two associations in Gazipur is 2,072.

Over 550 of these factories are operating amid the lockdown, Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police Md Siddiqur Rahman said.

Additional SP Santosh Sarker said some owners were giving different excuses for delaying the payments while some others have closed down the factories indefinitely.

These factors have created uncertainties ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and during the coronavirus outbreak, fuelling protests every day, the police officer said.

Workers of Stylish Garments at Bhogra in Gazipur on Monday took to the street demanding payment and reopening of the factory. The authorities shut it down a month ago without paying them the wages for March.

At one stage of the demonstration blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, the protesters torched some bicycles and motorcycles.

The additional SP said the police fired tear gas to get a handle of situation. They also talked to some workers’ leaders to calm the protesters.

“We don’t know how long we will be able to keep the protesters calm by making promises if the owners don’t pay them,” Santosh added.