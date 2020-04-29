Workers protest in Gazipur as 258 clothing factories have not paid up
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Apr 2020 06:01 AM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 06:01 AM BdST
Workers in Gazipur have continued protests over back pay as at least 258 readymade garment factories have not yet cleared their wages amid the coronavirus crisis.
These 258 factories are members of the garment and knitwear exporters’ lobbying groups BGMEA and BKMEA.
A spokesman for the groups said on Tuesday that the factories would clear the wages for March next Sunday.
The entrepreneurs had earlier promised to clear the payments by Apr 16 when the government granted them Tk 50 billion in coronavirus bailout funds but many of them missed the deadline.
They cited transport shutdown and limited bank hours as the reason. Now the deadline for application for loans from the funds has been extended to May 2.
The number of factories under the two associations in Gazipur is 2,072.
Over 550 of these factories are operating amid the lockdown, Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police Md Siddiqur Rahman said.
Additional SP Santosh Sarker said some owners were giving different excuses for delaying the payments while some others have closed down the factories indefinitely.
Workers of Stylish Garments at Bhogra in Gazipur on Monday took to the street demanding payment and reopening of the factory. The authorities shut it down a month ago without paying them the wages for March.
At one stage of the demonstration blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, the protesters torched some bicycles and motorcycles.
The additional SP said the police fired tear gas to get a handle of situation. They also talked to some workers’ leaders to calm the protesters.
“We don’t know how long we will be able to keep the protesters calm by making promises if the owners don’t pay them,” Santosh added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BB extends loan application deadline for exporters to May 2
- Angry Birds maker Rovio lifts profits with lower costs
- Asian shares fall on fresh rout in crude prices
- Georgia eateries welcome diners back as more US states ease pandemic shutdowns
- Uber offers discounted trips to 2.5 million UK health and care workers
- Don't worry about interest payment, Hasina tells business community
- When oil became waste: a week of turmoil for crude, and more pain to come
- Coronavirus hotspot Narayanganj reopens 191 factories raising escalation risks in Bangladesh
- Dhaka fruit traders fined over expired, rotten dates during Ramadan
- Workers complain physical contact rules ignored as 127 Chattogram factories reopen
Most Read
- National Professor Jamilur Reza Choudhury dies
- Pentagon releases videos showing 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
- Dhaka shops get two more hours to remain open
- Bangladesh records three more COVID-19 deaths; cases approach 6,500
- Scientist questions Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s COVID-19 testing kits
- Gazipur Mayor Zahangir orders mosques reopened defying government curbs
- Stripping naked for masks: German doctors protest lack of protective gear
- EC’s NID wing launches online, SMS services amid coronavirus shutdown
- In race for a coronavirus vaccine, an Oxford group leaps ahead
- China says Indian criticism of coronavirus test kits is ‘irresponsible’