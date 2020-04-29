Home > Business

Workers protest in Gazipur as 258 clothing factories have not paid up

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Apr 2020 06:01 AM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 06:01 AM BdST

Workers in Gazipur have continued protests over back pay as at least 258 readymade garment factories have not yet cleared their wages amid the coronavirus crisis.

These 258 factories are members of the garment and knitwear exporters’ lobbying groups BGMEA and BKMEA.

A spokesman for the groups said on Tuesday that the factories would clear the wages for March next Sunday.

The entrepreneurs had earlier promised to clear the payments by Apr 16 when the government granted them Tk 50 billion in coronavirus bailout funds but many of them missed the deadline.

They cited transport shutdown and limited bank hours as the reason. Now the deadline for application for loans from the funds has been extended to May 2. 

The number of factories under the two associations in Gazipur is 2,072.

Over 550 of these factories are operating amid the lockdown, Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police Md Siddiqur Rahman said.

Additional SP Santosh Sarker said some owners were giving different excuses for delaying the payments while some others have closed down the factories indefinitely.

These factors have created uncertainties ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and during the coronavirus outbreak, fuelling protests every day, the police officer said.

Workers of Stylish Garments at Bhogra in Gazipur on Monday took to the street demanding payment and reopening of the factory. The authorities shut it down a month ago without paying them the wages for March.

At one stage of the demonstration blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, the protesters torched some bicycles and motorcycles.

The additional SP said the police fired tear gas to get a handle of situation. They also talked to some workers’ leaders to calm the protesters.

“We don’t know how long we will be able to keep the protesters calm by making promises if the owners don’t pay them,” Santosh added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Garment workers take shelter under a banner as it starts to rain, as they block a road demanding their due wages during the lockdown amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in Dhaka on Apr 15. REUTERS

BB extends loan deadline for exporters

Angry Birds game characters are seen at the Rovio headquarters in Espoo, Finland March 13, 2019. REUTERS

Angry Birds maker Rovio lifts profits with lower costs

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Asian shares fall

An employee bags up an order right before closing at a Waffle House on the day restaurants and theatres were allowed to reopen to the public as part of the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants from the coronavirus disease. REUTERS

US states ease more restrictions

Uber offers free trips to frontline workers

Don't worry about interest: PM

A 3D printed oil pump jack is placed on dollar banknotes in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS

When oil became waste

191 factories reopen in Narayanganj

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.