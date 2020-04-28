Home > Business

BB extends loan application deadline for exporters to May 2

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Apr 2020 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 04:11 PM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has extended the deadline for exporters to file applications seeking loans from the Tk 50 billion stimulus package for worker wages from April 20 to May 2.

The central bank issued a notice announcing the new decision on Tuesday.

The decision to extend the time period came in response to requests from trade associations, including garment entrepreneurs’ lobbies BGMEA and BKMEA.

The fund can also be used to pay the wages of workers in export processing zones and economic zones.

BGMEA President Rubana Huq welcomed the decision to extend the application deadline.

"We are going through a very bad period and are thinking about the life and livelihood of the workers. We are also thinking about holding on to the buyers. That is why we asked for an extension of the deadline. We are happy that Bangladesh Bank has responded positively.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Mar 25 announced the Tk 50 billion package for workers to help factory owners cope with the impact of the coronavirus.

The fund can be borrowed at 2 percent interest rate only for paying wages and allowances to the workers and other employees.

