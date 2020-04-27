Uber offers discounted trips to 2.5 million UK health and care workers
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Apr 2020 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 04:14 PM BdST
Uber is offering discounted journeys to health and care workers in Britain from Wednesday, as it extends the scope of a service set up in Madrid last month to cover more than 4 million frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in over 20 countries.
The ride-hailing service said it had worked with governments and healthcare institutions around the world to set up Uber Medics to provide workers with free and discounted rides to and from hospitals, health centres and care homes.
Uber said 1.2 million National Health Service (NHS) staff and 1.3 million social care workers in Britain would receive a 25% discount on trips, funded by Uber, after linking their NHS email address to an account, or by their care home registering.
Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber was proud to play a small part in the incredible efforts of healthcare staff to protect and treat those affected by COVID-19.
"We stand ready to work with governments and healthcare providers around the world to support their efforts to tackle the pandemic," he said on Monday.
Uber Medics was developed last month in Madrid in response to a request made by the Madrid Health Department to support healthcare workers as an essential service, Uber said.
It has since been rolled out to more than 20 countries, including France, Italy, Germany and India.
Uber said earlier this month it would provide 10 million rides and food deliveries, free of charge, to healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need globally.
In Britain, it is providing 200,000 free rides and 100,000 free meals for NHS staff.
Uber drivers will be able to opt into Uber Medic trips, the company said, offering them an opportunity to earn additional money during the lockdown. They will retain all of the fare.
Raazma, a London-based Uber driver, said he had already signed up to the NHS Volunteer Responders.
"It's the least I can do in these challenging times, as we all need to pull together to help one another," he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Don't worry about interest payment, Hasina tells business community
- When oil became waste: a week of turmoil for crude, and more pain to come
- Coronavirus hotspot Narayanganj reopens 191 factories raising escalation risks in Bangladesh
- Dhaka fruit traders fined over expired, rotten dates during Ramadan
- Workers complain physical contact rules ignored as 127 Chattogram factories reopen
- Garment factories partially resume operations amid virus shutdown
- Call grows louder to reopen factories on a limited scale amid coronavirus lockdown
- BSTI bans 17 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- Businesses tiptoe into a world of masks, gloves and wary customers
- US food banks run short on staples as hunger soars
Most Read
- City Bank executive is first banker to die from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- United Hospital accused of taking patient off life support after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Bangladesh Imam tests positive after leading Taraweeh prayers at mosque
- Schools to remain closed until virus outbreak fades, says Hasina
- Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school
- Bangladesh gets another tranche of medical aid from India to combat COVID-19
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- ‘My world is shattering’: foreign students stranded by coronavirus
- Workers complain physical contact rules ignored as 127 Chattogram factories reopen
- Oklahoma asks Trump to declare coronavirus an 'act of God' to help oil producers