Don't worry about interest payment, Hasina tells business community
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2020 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2020 03:02 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has moved to allay the fears of business leaders about the payment of interest on loans during the ongoing coronavirus shutdown.
“Those who have taken loans to run their businesses which have been closed for the past months, should not worry about paying interest as it will not be charged right now,” Hasina said while video-conferring with Rajshahi Division officers from her official residence on Monday.
The issue of deferring interest payments and any possible exemptions will be discussed with the finance minister, she added.
"No-one should worry about interest payments. Our biggest challenge right now is to protect lives and keep livelihoods running.”
Bangladesh has enforced a countrywide shutdown of offices, schools and transport since Mar 26 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown was recently extended to May 5 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. Citizens have been urged to remain indoors as much as possible during that period with only kitchen markets and shops selling essentials being allowed to remain open on a limited scale.
The prime minister highlighted the sufferings of ordinary people after public life came to a standstill throughout the country.
“The biggest problem is people don’t have work. We’re providing assistance to the ultra-poor but others from the lower-income groups are also suffering a lot,” she said.
Hasina pointed to the incentive packages her government has formulated to cushion the impact of novel coronavirus on the national economy.
“We thought about all traders from small fisheries to poultry, dairy and micro-agricultural farm owners to small entrepreneurs before announcing an incentive package worth Tk 1 trillion,” said Hasina.
“We’re giving loans to the small traders at only a 2 percent interest rate so they can keep their businesses running.”
Hasina expressed her satisfaction over the small number of COVID-19 cases in Rajshahi Division. “It’s a good thing that the virus didn’t spread that much in these districts,” she said.
“You must ensure that the infection doesn’t spread.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- When oil became waste: a week of turmoil for crude, and more pain to come
- Coronavirus hotspot Narayanganj reopens 191 factories raising escalation risks in Bangladesh
- Dhaka fruit traders fined over expired, rotten dates during Ramadan
- Workers complain physical contact rules ignored as 127 Chattogram factories reopen
- Garment factories partially resume operations amid virus shutdown
- Call grows louder to reopen factories on a limited scale amid coronavirus lockdown
- BSTI bans 17 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
- Businesses tiptoe into a world of masks, gloves and wary customers
- US food banks run short on staples as hunger soars
- Asian stocks fall, Europe set to follow on doubts over coronavirus drug
Most Read
- City Bank executive is first banker to die from COVID-19 in Bangladesh
- United Hospital accused of taking patient off life support after COVID-19 diagnosis
- Bangladesh Imam tests positive after leading Taraweeh prayers at mosque
- Train possibly belonging to North Korean leader spotted in resort town
- Schools to remain closed until virus outbreak fades, says Hasina
- Bangladesh records 5 more virus deaths as infections top 5,000
- Indian woman gang raped after quarantined alone in school
- Bangladesh gets another tranche of medical aid from India to combat COVID-19
- Bezos takes back the wheel at Amazon
- ‘My world is shattering’: foreign students stranded by coronavirus