Don't worry about interest payment, Hasina tells business community

“Those who have taken loans to run their businesses which have been closed for the past months, should not worry about paying interest as it will not be charged right now,” Hasina said while video-conferring with Rajshahi Division officers from her official residence on Monday.

The issue of deferring interest payments and any possible exemptions will be discussed with the finance minister, she added.

"No-one should worry about interest payments. Our biggest challenge right now is to protect lives and keep livelihoods running.”

Bangladesh has enforced a countrywide shutdown of offices, schools and transport since Mar 26 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown was recently extended to May 5 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. Citizens have been urged to remain indoors as much as possible during that period with only kitchen markets and shops selling essentials being allowed to remain open on a limited scale.

The prime minister highlighted the sufferings of ordinary people after public life came to a standstill throughout the country.

“The biggest problem is people don’t have work. We’re providing assistance to the ultra-poor but others from the lower-income groups are also suffering a lot,” she said.

Hasina pointed to the incentive packages her government has formulated to cushion the impact of novel coronavirus on the national economy.

“We thought about all traders from small fisheries to poultry, dairy and micro-agricultural farm owners to small entrepreneurs before announcing an incentive package worth Tk 1 trillion,” said Hasina.

“We’re giving loans to the small traders at only a 2 percent interest rate so they can keep their businesses running.”

Hasina expressed her satisfaction over the small number of COVID-19 cases in Rajshahi Division. “It’s a good thing that the virus didn’t spread that much in these districts,” she said.

“You must ensure that the infection doesn’t spread.”