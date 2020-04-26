Home > Business

Dhaka fruit traders fined over expired, rotten dates during Ramadan

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Apr 2020 10:43 PM BdST

A RAB mobile court has fined two fruit traders Tk 1.2 million for packaging expired and rotten dates during a drive on a market in Dhaka’s Badamtoli during Ramadan.

Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, who led the five-hour drive on Sunday, said they seized two tonnes of rotten and expired dates from two warehouses.

The traders were packaging the dates for sale during Ramadan, he said.

The mobile court fined each of the two traders Tk 600,000. One of them, Rafia Enterprise, was sealed off for the month, Sarwoer said.

He said the situation at the market has improved but drives will continue until the traders stop selling expired products.

