Call grows louder to reopen factories on a limited scale amid coronavirus lockdown

They raised the demand in a discussion organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries or FBCCI in Dhaka on Saturday amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“We are going through a difficult time. The factories must be reopened gradually even if on a limited scale to save the economy and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of workers,” said Sheikh Fazle Fahim, the chief of the apex body of businesses.

He asked the government to take a look at the decisions made by countries that are competitors of Bangladesh in exports, such as China, Vietnam, India and Cambodia, and follow the same path.

In the order extending to May 5 the lockdown, which has been in place since Mar 26, the government had said, “Industrial units, agriculture and manufacturing and supply-related sectors will reopen gradually in light of the present situation.”

Drug makers and exporters will also be allowed to run their factories as long as they take steps to protect the health and safety of workers, the government had said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also said on Apr 20 that some factories can reopen on a limited scale during Ramadan if the situation permits and if the authorities strictly follow health directives to protect workers from the coronavirus infection.

Bangladesh Garments Buying House Association, or BGBA, later submitted a plan to the government to reopen the factories.

But workers’ rights groups, which have been demanding at least three months of paid leave, opposed the readymade garment traders’ proposal describing the owners' “haste” to reopen the factories as “unacceptable”.

The government has rolled out for the export sectors, mainly the readymade garment industry that contributes to more than 80 percent of total exports, a Tk 50 billion economic relief package to pay the workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Fahim thanked Hasina for the bailout package. “The FBCCI has been working with the finance and commerce ministries, Prime Minister’s Office, Bangladesh Bank and different business groups ever since the crisis began.”

Salman F Rahman, the Prime Minister’s advisor on private industry and investment, said the factories should reopen only after a“realistic decision” is made.

“We must review issues like damage to the economy and health risks before taking the decision to reopen the factories carefully,” he said.

“The entire world is at risk. Countries like Germany and France are reopening main industrial sectors slowly despite the coronavirus risks. We will also need to make a similar move,” Salman said.

He asked the FBCCI to draw up a strategy on the reopening of the factories and submit it to the government.