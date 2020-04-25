BSTI bans 17 products found ‘substandard’ in tests
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2020 10:57 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2020 10:57 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution or BSTI has banned the sale, distribution, storage and commercial advertising of 17 products in the beginning of Ramadan.
A BSTI surveillance team examined samples, related to Iftar and Sehri items, collected from open market and confirmed those as ‘substandard goods’, it said in a media release on Saturday.
BSTI ordered the companies to recall these products from markets and served the firms with show-cause notices. It also instructed the producers, suppliers, wholesalers and retailers to refrain from sale and distribution, preservation and advertisement of these products.
The substandard products and companies include:
AP-1 Ghee of Kalpana Commodities and Ankor Semolina of Chattogram Flour Ltd in Chattogram, Al Amin Chocolate of Al Amin Bakery and Confectionary in Jashore, Mr Baker Biscuit of Mr Baker Pastry Shop in Dhaka, Saba Potato Chips of Safe Food Industries in Faridpur, Bango Salt of Ryad Salt Industries in Cox’s Bazar, RM Ghee of Rajshahi Mistanno Vander, Special Brand Ghee, Soyabean Oil, Turmeric Powder of Genius Safe Food and Consumers and Sima Semolina of Sima Flour Mills Ltd in Bogura, AB-1 Butter oil, Raja Brand’s Ghee of GM Food Products and Noorjahan Brand Butter of Shah International Food Product in Gazipur, Best-1 Brand Ghee of Mother Dairy and Food Product in Shariatpur, Shomshernagar Shahi Brand Ghee of Shahi Food Product in Moulvibazar and an unidentified soybean oil.
Over the last two months, BSTI has examined 253 products out of 521 samples collected from the markets in different districts. It found 236 products meeting the standards while 17 were classified substandard. Another 268 samples are still being examined.
