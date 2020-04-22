Home > Business

Police move to stop retailing at Karwan Bazar amid coronavirus outbreak

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Apr 2020 04:24 AM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 04:24 AM BdST

The police have announced that no retail trade will be allowed at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka as shoppers crowding the biggest marketplace of the capital raise the risk of a larger coronavirus outbreak.

A timetable has also been fixed for wholesalers to avoid crowd building up, Hasnat Khandaker, an inspector at Tejgaon Police Station, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

The decisions came after six people of the area tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

The retailers will now sit along the street outside Government Science College amid the nationwide lockdown, the inspector said.

Vegetable and grocery wholesalers will be allowed to trade between 9pm and 2am while the fishmongers and warehouses will carry on from 4am to 9am.

The police have also specified one-way routes for vehicles to carry goods into the market and leave.

They will use the streets next to CA Building and La Vinci Hotel for entry and exit via the streets next to Petrobangla and TCB Building.

