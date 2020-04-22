Home > Business

Grameenphone approves 130pc cash dividend in virtual AGM

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Apr 2020 04:50 AM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 04:50 AM BdST

Grameenphone has approved 130 percent cash dividend in its 23rd Annual General Meeting held virtually amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The meeting was in compliance with the directives set by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and considering the health and safety of all the attending shareholders, staff, and others, it said in a media release.

Bangladesh’s biggest mobile telecom operator by subscription said it designed and developed a digital platform to run the meeting to provide “continuous and meaningful” shareholder engagement and participation.

Petter B Furberg, chair of Grameenphone board, CEO Yasir Azman, along with other board members and senior officials of the company, joined the AGM conducted by Company Secretary SM Imdadul Haque.

"As the world is facing this COVID-19 pandemic, my thoughts and prayer are for those who lost their near and dear ones,” Furberg said.

“We ask everyone to play a vigilant role and seek everyone's support to come forward and ensure the safety of society. We believe that this needs to be a collaborative effort, and as a united force, we can surely contain its adverse effect on the economy and empower the society," he added.

Grameenphone said it has put safety first for its employees, customers, partners and shareholders by working closely with a2i, DGHS, WHO, UNICEF and different authorities to drive awareness.

It has also donated 50,000 medical-grade personal protective equipment, and 10,000 coronavirus testing kits to health professionals at hospitals designated for treatment of COVID-19, according to the release.

